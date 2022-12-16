Not a fan of BMW’s grille designs lately? Don’t go to the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon

Many BMW fans breathed a big sigh of relief when the all-new M2 was unveiled sporting a noticeably subtler face. For the most part, though, the brand’s more recent string of releases has drawn mixed reactions because of their grilles.

The current-generation BMW M3s and M4s, in particular, raised many eyebrows—with some comparing the look to that of the antagonist pigs from the 2009 smartphone puzzler Angry Birds.

Do we agree with this assessment? Not exactly. But the resemblance is kind of uncanny when you see the massive new grilles slapped on an M4 with a Sau Paulo Yellow finish.

If you aren’t a fan of the aesthetic, we suggest you steer clear of this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS)—because BMW’s event booth might leave you pulling your hair out.

Visitor’s to the brand’s 2022 TAS display will be greeted by a massive kidney grille at the front of the setup. It should still be worth dropping by, though, as inside you’ll find a competition-spec M3, a Super GT M4 GT3, and a handful of other Beemers that are part of the showcase.

We’ll give them this: The design choice for this year’s booth is as bold as it is…interesting. Tell us, are you liking how BMW has been treating its grilles lately?

