Bosch PH to launch four new products on 12.12 via Shopee, Lazada

In need of new headlights for your car? Whether it’s for replacement or for a nice upgrade, you might want to check out Bosch Philippines’ new offerings.

The brand will be launching four new products on December 12, 2021, via online shopping platforms Lazada and Shopee—just in time for the 12.12 Christmas sales. The first two Bosch products are the Gigalight Plus 120 and 150 light bulbs, which respectively provide 120% and 150% more light than standard halogen bulbs.

Another new Bosch offering is the Sportec Bright 4000K, a blue-coated bulb with a 4000-Kelvin color temperature and an intense white light output. The product has an Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) certification, so it will also fit European cars.

Last on the list is the Bosch LED Retrofit, a plug-and-play adapter that enables a hassle-free upgrade from halogen to LED lighting.

“To see and to be seen in the dimmest of areas are crucial to the prevention of unwanted accidents,” said Bosch Philippines automotive aftermarket country sales director Paulo Duarte. “Enabling motorists with components that are of optimal quality and of standard are essential to making roads safer. The Bosch Bulbs Gigalight 120, 150, the Sportec Bright 4000K, and the LED Retrofit will provide motorists the luminosity they need to vividly see road signs or obstacles ahead, in under any weather circumstances.”

Will you guys be adding any of these to your carts this weekend?

