Report: Bugatti distances itself from the Autobahn throttle-happy millionaire and his Chiron

Remember the millionaire speed demon who flaunted his Bugatti Chiron’s top speed on the Autobahn? Yeah, it hasn’t exactly been a smooth-going past couple of weeks for him.

According to a report by The Sun, Radim Passer could actually face jail time despite it taking place on a stretch of the Autobahn without a designated speed limit. Not only that, but even Bugatti is now distancing itself from Passer and his video.

In a statement obtained by Carscoops, Bugatti acknowledged that it is aware of Passer’s recent stunt. The supercar manufacturer, however, said it will not comment on the matter due to an ongoing investigation into Passer’s video (which you can check out below).

Bugatti Chiron hits over 400kph on Autobahn

“Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S is aware of the video of a Bugatti Chiron being driven at high speed on a German highway. However, due to the possible investigation being conducted by the public prosecutor, Bugatti Automobiles does not wish to comment on or anticipate any further assessments regarding the incident referred to,” the statement reads.

The brand added that Bugatti owners should “behave responsibly” on the road, and rejected any actions that endanger any motorists.

“For us as a company, responsible conduct towards customers, shareholders, employees, and society, and above all conformity with the law and Bugatti’s internal compliance guidelines, is a top priority. In our opinion, one must always behave responsibly when participating in road traffic. As a company, we reject/distance ourselves from any behavior on the road that leads to a concrete endangerment of road users.”

Just imagine the angry stares Passer’s Chiron will get from fellow Bugatti owners if ever his actions lead to the imposition of a speed limit on the Autobahn. Is this an idea that you’re in favor of?

PHOTO BY Bugatti

