Report: Millionaire who hit 414kph on Autobahn in Bugatti Chiron draws Germany’s ire

Remember how Jurassic Park’s Dr. Ian Malcom implied that scientists “were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should?” Yeah, we think it kind of applies in this situation.

According to a report by the Associated Press, a Czech millionaire has drawn the ire of the German government after filming himself hitting a ridiculous 414kph on the Autobahn.

The fame-hungry speedster, Radim Passer, performed his stunt behind the wheel of a Bugatti Chiron between Berlin and Hanover, and you can watch his onboard footage below:

The video has so far racked up almost five million views on YouTube. According to the Associated Press report, Passer stressed that the video was shot on a 10km straight along the Autobahn.

“Safety was a priority, so the circumstances had to be safe to go,” Passer said.

The German Transport Ministry is having none of it, though. In a statement, the agency strongly rejected “any behavior in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering road users,” adding that “anyone participating in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, endangered or obstructed or inconvenienced more than is unavoidable under the circumstances.”

Man, if we ever see a day where speed limits are enforced along the entirety of the Autobahn, we’ll have stunts like this to thank. Just last year, members of the country’s coalition government called for the imposition of a 130kph speed limit along the thoroughfare. Nothing came of the idea, though.

Funny thing is, the dude could probably have afforded to rent out a safe stretch of runway somewhere to show off his ride. What do you think of Passer’s Autobahn antics? Let us know in the comments.

