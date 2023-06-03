Bugatti helping design luxury apartments in Dubai just makes sense somehow

Bugatti has built a building, because of course it has. The building is in Dubai, because of course it is. And in keeping with its swanky supercars, it’s set to be Dubai’s newest swanky apartment block.

The ultra-lux sports car manufacturer has teamed up with property developer BinGhatti to create the Bugatti Residences. It has its own private beach, because of course it does.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

It’ll be in the heart of Dubai’s Business Bay, but chances are, hustle and bustle will not be an issue. There’ll be 11 sky-reaching mansion penthouses and 171 mansions—the newest name for an apartment. Each, featuring a wavy balcony, will have its own unique layout and opulent finishes.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The amenities of the whole estate include a French Riviera-inspired beach with an ocean-styled infinity pool, a private pool, a jacuzzi spa, a fitness club, a chef’s table, a private valet, a private members club, a chauffeur, concierge services and two garage-to-penthouse car lift—because of course cars go into homes. The service charges don’t bear thinking about.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

‘Bugatti Residences’ was a design collaboration between Mate Rimac, bossman of Bugatti (and Rimac) and architect Muhammad BinGhatti, who’s a little bit in love with the idea of combining cars and buildings. BinGhatti said: “Since childhood, I was inspired by the aesthetics of automotive and aeronautic industries and dreamt of creating a brand that would redefine the real estate industry and pay architectural homage to such design philosophies. I wanted my towers to be hyper towers that evoked the emotions a car enthusiast would have when seeing their favorite supercar.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The Bugatti behemoth, with its waves and curves, is definitely unique. The renders show the numerous rooftop pools, the fancy beach, the building at night, the skyline the residents will enjoy, and even incorporate the height of the structure, depicting penthouses above the line of the pollution... or is that cloud?

Anyway, there’s no denying the thing is impressive. And since this is the ‘first ever’ Bugatti Residences, that’s a serious suggestion, if successful, it won’t be the last. Because of course it won’t.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.