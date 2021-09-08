Caltex opened 6 new stations, 25 Havoline autoPro sites in Q2 2021

Chevron Philippines (CPI) got busy in 2020, opening a total of 30 new Caltex stations, among others, throughout the year. Its expansion efforts, however, have not stopped there.

The company has now shared that in the second quarter of 2021 alone, it has opened six new stations and 25 new Caltex Havoline autoPro shops nationwide. The six new fuel stations are located in Cavite, Isabela, Camarines Sur, Pampanga, Quezon City, and Iloilo.

PHOTO BY Chevron Philippines

The new Caltex Havoline auoPro sites, meanwhile, were opened in major cities not just in Metro Manila but also in other parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. These one-stop-shops offer preventive maintenance services and sell Caltex products, among others.

“Caltex continues to move forward with expanding to serve the needs of Filipino motorists and the country,” said CPI country chairman Billy Liu. “As the economy opens up, more vehicles will be filling the roads again. They will need access to safe and quality fuels which Caltex offers in our growing retail network in key urban centers and thoroughfares across the country.”

PHOTO BY Chevron Philippines

In addition to all these—as well as to the various promos and exclusive discounts that the company has been rolling out as of late—CPI shared that there will be more service stations and shops to rise in the future.

