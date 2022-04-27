Industry News

PH car sales: CAMPI records 74,754 vehicles sold in Q1 2022

A slight improvement over the previous year
Did you buy a brand-new car to kick off 2022? Then give yourself a pat on the back, because you just helped push the local auto industry to surpass its first-quarter tally from 2021.

Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) sales figures from the first quarter of 2022 shows a slight improvement compared to the same period the year prior: 74,754 vehicles sold from January to March, or a 6.3% growth.

Commercial vehicles led the way with 56,431 units sold, followed by light commercial vehicles (LCV) and passenger cars with 45,629 and 18,323 units sold, respectively. The rest of the total is comprised of Asian utility vehicles (AUV), light trucks, and trucks and buses. While the total reflects minor growth overall, passenger car sales fell by 16.2%.

Not surprisingly, Toyota remains the country’s number one car brand with 37,230 units sold. Coming in second is its fellow Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi with 10,346 units sold, while Nissan finds itself in third place with 5,886. Ford Philippines lands in fourth with 4,634 units, and Suzuki Philippines caps off this year’s top five with 4,556 units.

You can check out how the rest of the other CAMPI members fared in Q1 in the table below. Also, note that the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID)—which accounts for a handful of major car brands in the Philippines, too—has yet to submit a Q1 tally for 2022.

PH car sales Q1 2022

BRAND

DISTRIBUTOR

Q1 2022 SALES
Toyota Toyota Motor Philippines 37,230
Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 10,346
Nissan Nissan Philippines 5,886
Ford Ford Motor Company Philippines 4,634
Suzuki Suzuki Philippines 4,556
Isuzu Isuzu Philippines Corporation 4,014
Honda Honda Cars Philippines 3,885
Kia KP Motors Corporation 1,104
Foton Foton Motor Philippines 861
Hino Hino Motor Philippines 642
Mazda Bermaz Auto Philippines 332
Fuso Sojitz Fuso Philippines 277
BMW SMC Asia Car Distributors Corporation 253
Mercedes-Benz Auto Nation Group Inc. 159
Volkswagen Automobile Central Enterprise Inc. 133
Peugeot Eurobrands Distributor Inc. 104
Changan Berjaya Auto Asia Inc. 57
SsangYong SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines 27
Jaguar, Land Rover Coventry Motors Corporation 23
Tata Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group 23
MAN MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 19
Other Other 189
Total 74,754

