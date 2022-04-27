PH car sales: CAMPI records 74,754 vehicles sold in Q1 2022

Did you buy a brand-new car to kick off 2022? Then give yourself a pat on the back, because you just helped push the local auto industry to surpass its first-quarter tally from 2021.

Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) sales figures from the first quarter of 2022 shows a slight improvement compared to the same period the year prior: 74,754 vehicles sold from January to March, or a 6.3% growth.

Commercial vehicles led the way with 56,431 units sold, followed by light commercial vehicles (LCV) and passenger cars with 45,629 and 18,323 units sold, respectively. The rest of the total is comprised of Asian utility vehicles (AUV), light trucks, and trucks and buses. While the total reflects minor growth overall, passenger car sales fell by 16.2%.

Not surprisingly, Toyota remains the country’s number one car brand with 37,230 units sold. Coming in second is its fellow Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi with 10,346 units sold, while Nissan finds itself in third place with 5,886. Ford Philippines lands in fourth with 4,634 units, and Suzuki Philippines caps off this year’s top five with 4,556 units.

You can check out how the rest of the other CAMPI members fared in Q1 in the table below. Also, note that the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID)—which accounts for a handful of major car brands in the Philippines, too—has yet to submit a Q1 tally for 2022.

PH car sales Q1 2022

BRAND DISTRIBUTOR Q1 2022 SALES Toyota Toyota Motor Philippines 37,230 Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 10,346 Nissan Nissan Philippines 5,886 Ford Ford Motor Company Philippines 4,634 Suzuki Suzuki Philippines 4,556 Isuzu Isuzu Philippines Corporation 4,014 Honda Honda Cars Philippines 3,885 Kia KP Motors Corporation 1,104 Foton Foton Motor Philippines 861 Hino Hino Motor Philippines 642 Mazda Bermaz Auto Philippines 332 Fuso Sojitz Fuso Philippines 277 BMW SMC Asia Car Distributors Corporation 253 Mercedes-Benz Auto Nation Group Inc. 159 Volkswagen Automobile Central Enterprise Inc. 133 Peugeot Eurobrands Distributor Inc. 104 Changan Berjaya Auto Asia Inc. 57 SsangYong SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines 27 Jaguar, Land Rover Coventry Motors Corporation 23 Tata Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group 23 MAN MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 19 Other Other 189 Total 74,754

