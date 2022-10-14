PH car sales: These are the top 10 auto brands in 2022 so far

Well, we’re three quarters into 2022 now. With just one quarter left, we now have a somewhat clear picture of what the local auto industry’s year-end sales rankings should look like.

Based on data provided by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), Toyota Motor Philippines currently leads the pack with an impressive 124,884 units sold through the first nine months of 2022. That’s good for a 50.33% market share and a 35.3% improvement over the same period last year.

In second place (and a distant one at that) is Mitsubishi Motors Philippines with 35,139 units sold—enough for a 14.16% market share and a 31% growth compared to 2021.

Driven by the launch of the all-new Everest and Ranger, Ford Philippines manages to secure a spot in the top three with 16,244 units sold. The performance accounts for 6.55% of the local market share and a 7.67% growth over the same period the previous year.

Rounding out the top five car brands in 2022 so far are Nissan Philippines and Suzuki Philippines with 16,068 and 14,475 units sold so far, respectively. Check out our breakdown below:

Top 10 car brands in PH Q1 to Q3

Toyota Motor Philippines - 124,884 Mitsubishi Motors Philippines - 35,139 Ford Philippines - 16,244 Nissan Philippines - 16,068 Suzuki Philippines - 14,475 Isuzu Philippines - 12,167 Honda Cars Philippines - 10,440 KP Motors Corporation (Kia) - 3,679 Foton Motor Philippines - 2,597 United Asia Automotive Group (Chery) - 2,429

A total of 248,154 units have been sold in the country for 2022 so far, which is a 29.5% improvement over the same period in 2021. What changes do you expect to see in this list by the end of the year? We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments.

