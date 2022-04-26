Changan PH is ‘optimistic’ it will be able to bring in EVs to the local market

Okay, so the Philippines is kind of lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to this electric car thing. So far, there’s the Nissan Leaf...and that’s about it as far as mass-market brands are concerned. Changan Philippines, though, is confident this won’t be the case for long.

In a statement, Changan Motor Philippines president Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo expressed optimism that the market will eventually become a “much-desired EV ecosystem” where local buyers will be able to get their hands on the Chinese brand’s electric offerings.

“With the rising fuel prices and the Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations Act (Senate Bill No. 1382) soon to be passed into law, we are optimistic that the much-desired EV ecosystem will be established, so that more and more Filipinos will be given the chance to enjoy the benefits of owning one of world’s best-selling pure electric cars,” Perez-Agudo said.

The statement comes following the launch of Avatr, Changan’s new EV joint venture with Huawei and EV battery company Contemporary Amperex Technology. The project’s first electric car is due later this year and is expected to come with 200kw supercharging, a 0-100kph time under four seconds, and 700km of range.

“Given these exciting developments, Changan is truly on a massive EV offensive. Under its new energy program, the Shangri-La Plan, it aims to be a global leader in EV by 2030,” Perez-Agudo said.

We’re still a very long way off, but props to Changan Philippines for maintaining a glass-half-full outlook on the matter. Would you consider buying Changan EVs if they were ever brought to local dealerships?

