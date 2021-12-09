Ford is investing $900-M to bolster Ranger, Everest production in Thailand

Ford is really going big on its production across the globe. After announcing its $1.05 billion (P48.3 billion) investment to bolster manufacturing at its plant in South Africa, the carmaker is now doing the same for its facilities in Thailand.

The Blue Oval is shelling out $900 million (P45.27 billion) to modernize its manufacturing operations in the country—the company’s largest single investment in Thailand in 25 years. The funds will help support the production of the all-new Ranger and the Everest, two of Ford’s most popular nameplates in the region.

“This is an important milestone to build on our quarter-century of commitment to producing vehicles Thailand, enabling us to further modernize and upgrade our local operations, and support production for the exciting upcoming launch of the next-gen Ranger, one of Ford’s highest volume and most successful vehicles anywhere in the world, and the next-gen Everest SUV,” said Ford ASEAN and Asia Pacific Distributors Markets president Yukontorn ‘Vickie’ Wisadkosin.

Ford also added a second shift at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM), which has resulted in the creation of 1,250 new jobs, bringing the brand’s local workforce to more than 9,000 employees. An additional 250 more jobs were also created through Ford’s investment in the local supply chain in an attempt to localize and enhance the quality of vehicle parts as well as design the related tools.

“This investment is a key enabler to help us deliver Ford+, our company strategy to help us deliver must-have, world-class quality vehicles that our customers love,” said Ford International Markets Group and South America operations director Andrea Cavallaro.

Ford is also doubling the number of robots at FTM as well as at AutoAlliance Thailand (AAT) by adding 356 new robots at the body and paint shops. In addition, Ford will implement ScanBox technology—a first for Southeast Asia—which scans and accurately measures manufactured vehicles five times during assembly, improving efficiency and quality control.

FTM and AAT will also put in the effort to reduce CO2 emissions and employ zero-waste practices. “It is fundamental to our company values that we continue to lead the way in reducing the impact our plants have on the environment,” Cavallaro added. “We are committed to long-term sustainability and delivering environmental initiatives that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for Ford.”

Ford says the upgraded Thailand plant will be able to build multiple cab styles for the Ranger—single-, open-, and double-cab configurations—when it lands in the region sometime next year. The facility will also help build the next-generation Everest.

“We are proud of our 25 years of heritage in Thailand, and as we look ahead to the next 25, we remain relentlessly focused on delighting our customers with products and services they love,” Wisadkosin concluded. “Today’s investment announcement is a key part of Ford’s exciting journey in Thailand. We are all so pumped about producing the next-gen Ranger and Everest, as well as continuing to revolutionize the market every time we launch new products and service.”

