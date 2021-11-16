Ford PH: Ranger Raptor axle incident not an issue of vehicle quality

If you lurk around social media and follow local automotive websites regularly, then chances are, you saw this particular video of a Ford Ranger Raptor laying broken on the highway. You can watch the clip here first.

The video shows the truck facing the opposite direction—indicating it may have spun 180 degrees before it stopped—with its rear wheels missing. The person behind the camera then pans right to reveal that the entire rear axle of the truck was actually detached and most probably rolled off along with the wheels onto the side of the highway.

Nobody really knew the whole story behind it. But as we all know the Internet can be cruel, and a lot of people were quick to judge that the incident was simply Ford’s fault. To set the record straight, though, Ford Philippines has now issued a statement regarding the matter.

“A photo/video circulated on social media last weekend about an incident that took place along a national highway involving a Ranger Raptor. The vehicle is now at a Ford dealer for initial assessment. According to the customer, the accident was not a result of vehicle quality or performance. At Ford, we remain committed to ensuring the safety of our customers in our vehicles.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This still doesn’t tell us what really happened, but we also have to respect the privacy of the owner of the vehicle involved. We’ll update you guys if we get more official and verified details about this incident.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.