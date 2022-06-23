Ford issues recall for select Everest, Ranger, Mustang units due to faulty airbags

Attention, Ford customers: Ford Philippines is recalling select Everest, Ranger, and Mustang models due to faulty Takata airbag inflators.

Affected models include 2006-2014 Everests, 2004-2011 Rangers, and 2005-2014 Mustangs. Ford says about 32,900 vehicles are affected by this recall. The faulty airbags could kill or seriously injure passengers, so it’s best to have this fixed ASAP.

The recall page reads: “Ford is issuing an urgent recall on all vehicles fitted with affected frontal driver and passenger Takata airbag inflators. It comes as the compulsory recall of all vehicles fitted with frontal driver and passenger Takata airbags with non-desiccated ammonium nitrate inflators plus desiccated ammonium nitrate inflators using a calcium sulfate desiccant.”

Servicing of affected models is free of charge at any authorized Ford dealership. Replacement of the airbag inflators will supposedly take less than half a day. To check if your vehicles are affected by the recall, you can head over to the official recall website and input your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) there. You can also read Ford’s FAQs section through that link. Now, if you don’t know how to check your car’s VIN, you can refer to this guide.

