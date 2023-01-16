All-new Ranger leads Ford PH to 24% growth in 2022

In case you missed it, the Philippine auto industry has finally bounced back from the effects of COVID-19. Local brands sold a whopping 352,596 units last year, which was good for an impressive 31.3% growth.

Helping lead the way was Ford Philippines. The American car brand’s 24,710 units sold in 2022 represent a growth of 24% and made the company the third-best-selling manufacturer in the country last year.

Spearheading Ford’s local sales push was the all-new Ranger. The pickup accounted for 11,396 of the brand’s total sales. Its midsize SUV sibling, the all-new Everest, managed to sell 3,534 units.

Making up the second biggest chunk of the brand’s sales tally is the Territory. Sales of this model rose 35% to 9,269 units—good enough of a performance to make it the country’s best-selling small SUV, Ford says.

“It was a milestone year for Ford Philippines in 2022 with the launch of our next-generation Ford Ranger and Everest and the continued success of our Ford Territory, including a number of customer engagement initiatives that allowed us to enhance the Ford purchase and ownership experience,” Mike Breen, Ford Philippines managing director, said in a statement.

“We thank our dealers for their partnership, our employees for their passion and dedication to serve, and our customers for their trust and confidence in Ford.”

So, did you buy a Ford vehicle in 2022? Let us know what model you drove home in the comments section.

