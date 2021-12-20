Fuel alert: P0.55/L increase on gasoline, diesel prices to take effect tomorrow*

After a few consecutive weeks of hefty rollbacks, fuel prices are back on the rise yet again. Just when we thought things were going to get better in time for Christmas. *sigh*

According to the latest advisories from various fuel companies, the prices of both diesel and gasoline are set to go up by P0.55 per liter tomorrow, December 21, 2021. It’s not as big as last week’s P1.35/L bump on diesel and P1.60/L increase on gasoline, but it’s unpleasant news nonetheless.

Petron, Caltex, Seaoil, and Cleanfuel have all released announcements on the matter. Expect other fuel companies to implement the same changes come tomorrow. Take note, however, that in light of the recent onslaught of Typhoon Odette, Petron and Caltex will be freezing prices in areas declared under state of calamity. You can check out the list that follows for more details.

Petron and Caltex to freeze prices in the following locations:

Palawan

Cebu

Bohol

Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Bacolod

Samar

Leyte

Butuan

Cabadbaran

Agusan Del Norte

Agusan Del Sur

Surigao Del Norte

Surigao Del Sur

General Santos City

Koronadal

