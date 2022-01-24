Fuel alert: Gasoline to go up by P1.45, diesel by P1.90 this week

Motorists, get your wallets ready. Fuel prices are set to go up again.

Caltex and Cleanfuel have announced adjustments to their full prices this week, with gasoline and diesel prices to go up by P1.45 and P1.90 per liter, respectively.

The new prices will take effect at exactly 12:01am tomorrow for Caltex gas stations. Cleanfuel, meanwhile, will implement the adjustments starting 4:01pm. We’re still waiting for an announcement from Seal Philippines. Look:

Yeah, we hope no one had any fancy date plans scheduled this week. Hopefully, the next fuel price adjustment will be in our wallets’ favor.

