Geely is now venturing into the smartphone business

We’ve seen smartphone giants enter into the automotive industry in the past. Apple is reportedly in talks to develop its own car. Huawei, meanwhile, already has an EV under its name. What we haven’t seen much of yet are carmakers venturing into the smartphone business.

Well, that’s what Geely is now doing. Geely Holding Group chairman Eric Li has announced that the group has established a new company, Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology, for that purpose. Li has also signed a cooperation agreement with the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Xingji Shidai wants to position itself in the premium smartphone segment, as it sees great promise in the development of higher-end and smarter devices. This new venture—like the Geely’s investments in technologies like satellites and aeromobility—is part of the company’s plans to transform itself into an “innovative mobility technology enterprise.”

“Mobile phones and devices have quickly evolved into mobile terminals and application platforms which not only allow users to enjoy the fruits of innovation in the quickest manner possible, they also act as a pathway to greater automotive applications,” Li said in a statement. “There is a close connection in technologies within intelligent vehicle cockpits and smartphone software technologies. The major trend in the coming future is to create user ecosystems across borders and provide users with a more convenient, smarter, and seamlessly connected multi-screen experiences.”

