Motorcycle-taxi giant Gojek wants to build an ecosystem for electric bikes in Indonesia

Ride-hailing and courier-service company Gojek has already expressed its plans to go fully electric by 2030. Now, the company has its sights set on developing a new EV ecosystem for two-wheelers in Indonesia.

Gojek has partnered with TBS Energi Utama, one of Indonesia’s leading integrated energy companies, to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country. The joint venture will be known as Electrum and it will enable both companies to develop infrastructure for electric two-wheelers.

Gojek and TBS will look to build a comprehensive and scalable EV ecosystem that includes EV manufacturing, battery packaging, and battery-swapping infrastructure—the latter is already being tested by Honda using rickshaws in India. Electrum will also develop a financing structure for EV ownership.

“We have always recognized that strong industry collaboration will be crucial to help solve the most pressing environmental challenges that society faces today. Gojek’s aim is to work together with partners to achieve our sustainability goals, including fully electrifying our transport fleet by 2030,” said Gojek CEO and co-founder Kevin Aluwi. “By bringing together the best of Gojek and TBS’ strengths, we will be able to support Indonesia’s transition to building a cleaner, more accessible and sustainable mobility system—ultimately making EVs the norm in our country, contributing to the country's emissions reduction targets and improving air quality in our cities.”

“TBS is fully committed to sustainability and our target of achieving net zero emissions by 2030. This collaboration with Gojek is part of our commitment to reinvest our current earnings in clean and renewable energy, in line with our business transformation goals and aim to become a greener business,” said TBS vice-president director Pandu Sjahrir.

“To enable large-scale adoption of EVs in Indonesia, it is crucial to develop a strong and comprehensive EV ecosystem. Our vast experience and deep understanding of the energy sector, combined with the large scale of the Gojek network, will be a catalyst for the development of the EV industry in Indonesia,” Sjahrir added. “As EVs become more widely available, we hope that this will inspire greater confidence in EVs from members of the public and encourage them to give it a try, so that they can also enjoy the many benefits of EVs.”

Do you think there’s a possibility of using a system like this here in the Philippines? Share your two cents in the comments.

