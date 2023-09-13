125 Years in Motion: Goodyear celebrates milestone anniversary

For more than a century, Goodyear has remained one of the most prominent names in the tire industry. Throughout its colorful history, it has made its mark in various fields including motorsports and even the space industry. It has also extended to various markets outside the USA such as Europe and Asia Pacific.

Now, the storied tire company passes a milestone as it marks its 125th year.

In celebration, Goodyear Asia Pacific recently held a regional event in Malaysia themed: ‘Goodyear: 125 Years in Motion.’ Here, the company looked back on more than a century’s worth of milestones and accolades and highlighted its commitment to a ‘Better Future.’ It also launched four new tire products along the way.

PHOTO BY Goodyear

For some 300 customer representatives and 100 media personnel, Goodyear hosted a technology showcase wherein it exhibited its latest products and innovations including its aero tires, its airless tires, and sustainable tires.

Goodyear also launched four new products, namely: the ultra-high performance Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6, the off-road-ready Wrangler DuraTrac RT, the EV-focused ElectricDrive, and the mid-level Assurance MaxGuard. Some of these will also be making their way to the Philippines later this year and sometime in 2024.

PHOTO BY Goodyear

“Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the world’s largest automotive markets and holds incredible potential,” said Goodyear Asia Pacific president Nathaniel Madarang. “Goodyear’s innovative spirit and drive for excellence puts us at the epicenter of the mobility revolution and we are working closely with customers and innovators to transform the transportation industry.”

Happy 125th anniversary, Goodyear!

More photos from the ‘Goodyear: 125 Years in Motion’ event

PHOTO BY Goodyear

PHOTO BY Goodyear

PHOTO BY Goodyear

PHOTO BY Goodyear

PHOTO BY Goodyear

PHOTO BY Goodyear

PHOTO BY Goodyear