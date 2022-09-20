Goodyear PH says its new Eagle F1 Sport tires will improve your handling and braking

Most tires will get the job done—at least if we’re talking the usual back and forth between your home and office or the kids’ school. If you’re looking for more in terms of performance, though? Perhaps an upgrade might be in order.

If this is the case, Goodyear has a new tire model it wants you to consider: the Eagle F1 Sport.

Described by the brand as the “fun sports tire,” the Eagle F1 Sport features a new ‘Eagle Claw’ tread pattern that Goodyear says provides better handling and braking performance on both wet and dry surfaces. The company specifically highlights better stability and responsiveness during cornering as one of the model’s qualities.

The Eagle F1 Sport is available for 15- to 19-inch wheel diameters and comes in a total of 35 sizes. Goodyear says it’s targeting owners of vehicles like the Honda City and Civic.

Besides improved performance, these tires are supposedly quieter, too. This is thanks to a tread pattern and grooves designed for noise reduction and built-in “noise-dampening” strips between the tires’ ply and liner.

Sounds promising. Is anyone here looking to give these new Goodyears a shot?

