Grab will now let you book Move It motorcycle taxis using its app

It looks like Grab is once again aiming to shake up the Philippine motorcycle taxi scene. This time, it’s partnering with Move It to provide Pinoys with another local ride-hailing option on two wheels.

Starting September 23, Grab users will be able to book a Move It motorcycle taxi using the Grab app. In a statement, the two companies said that their new partnership aims to enhance Metro Manila mobility, as well as aid authorities as the motorcycle taxi industry continues to sort out its kinks.

“Our customers and riders will always be our top priority,” Move It CEO Francis Juan said, adding that the partnership will “will help accomplish the goal of the motorcycle taxi pilot by providing the TWG [Technical Working Group] with the relevant statistics and insights on motorcycle taxi safety, aiding Congress in motorcycle taxi legislation.”

The two companies highlighted that one of the first orders of business will be providing essential workers with another mobility option during the COVID-19 pandemic. They added that all fares in the service will be compliant with guidelines set by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Motorcycle Taxi TWG, too.

The Move It service will initially be available on the Grab app from Monday to Saturday, 5am to 10pm, and is limited to Metro Manila only. With our public transportation system still operating at a limited capacity, this is definitely a welcome development. Will you be trying this out the next time you need to leave your house?

