Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz just received her brand-new Kia Stonic

Uplifting news to end the week, folks: Days after Hidilyn Diaz came home with the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal, she has now received the brand-new Kia Stonic that Ayala Corporation and Kia Philippines promised her.

The company just shared with us photos of Diaz as she received her top-of-the-line Stonic 1.4 EX AT. This range-topping variant has a P925,000 price tag and comes powered by a 1.4-liter gasoline mill that generates 99hp and 132Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

“Thank you sa pag-recognize sa pagkapanalo ko. Thank you so much na na-appreciate ninyo yung nagawa ko para sa bansa,” said Diaz.

Following her victory, Diaz was also recognized as an ‘Atletang Magiting’ through Ayala Foundation’s Maging Magiting campaign.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng iyong hirap, pagtyatyaga, sakripisyo, at mataimtim na pananampalataya, tunay kang isang Atletang Magiting,” said Ayala Foundation president Ruel Maranan. “KI-nayang A-butin ang ating gintong pangarap. Tanggapin mo ang munting alay namin, sasakyan ng kampeon.”

A fitting gift for a champion, we’d say. Congratulations, Hidilyn!

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

