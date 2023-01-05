The 2023 Honda City is available for P45,000 less this month

If you’re currently holding off on getting the current-generation Honda City because of the brand’s recent price changes, it’s time to reconsider. We say this because Honda Cars Philippines is now offering the model with a sizable discount.

From now until January 31, buyers can drive home a brand-new Honda City 1.5 S CVT for P45,000 less. Customers also have the option of a special all-in downpayment as low as P10,000 or a low monthly amortization of P17,618 per month.

Those of you looking for a bit more room will also be pleased to know that there are special deals available for the all-new Honda BR-V, too. The seven-seater can be had with an all-in downpayment of P40,000 or a low monthly amortization of P20,150 per month.

Other Honda vehicles being offered at a discounted rate include the Brio 1.2 CVT, CR-V DSL 9AT Honda Sensing, and City Hatchback 1.5 RS CVT.

You don’t necessarily have to buy a brand-new unit to take advantage of this Honda’s New Year promo, either. Dozens of accessories and parts for the Honda City, CR-V, Civic, and previous-generation BR-V are currently available at a discounted rate of 10-15% off. A special insurance package for the BR-V 1.5 VX CVT is also available.

You can check out all of Honda’s New Year promo mechanics and details here. Interested?

