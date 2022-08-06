You can score a discount of up to P45,000 on a Honda City this August

Fuel prices may be slowly inching down these last few weeks, but let’s be honest: We never know when the next price-hike trigger will kick in. So, if you’re looking for a brand-new ride that will help cushion the blow of future fuel price increases—and you don’t believe in holding off on big purchases during Ghost Month—you might want to check out this latest promo from Honda Cars Philippines.

The ‘Fuel Savers, Big Offers’ Honda promo runs until August 31, 2022. It covers the following models:

1) Honda Brio

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

This promo applies specifically to the Honda Brio V variant, which claims a fuel-consumption figure of 24.39km/L courtesy of its 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a CVT. Buyers can get a P10,000 discount as standard, plus another P10,000 off via a BPI Auto Loan exclusive promo. Other offers are a low all-in down payment of P18,000 or low monthly amortization of P13,717 for clients who will purchase via financing.

2) Honda City

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Powered by a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC engine that delivers power to the front wheels via a CVT, Honda’s subcompact sedan can do up to 25.17km/L. If you’re eyeing a 2022 Honda City 1.5 S CVT, you can avail yourself of a P35,000 discount and an additional P10,000 off via a BPI Auto Loan exclusive promo offer. Financing deals with a low all-in down payment of P10,000 or low monthly amortization of P17,340 are also available.

3) Honda BR-V

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

Here’s one last hurrah for this generation of the BR-V since the all-new model is expected to land soon. The entry-level seven-seater, whose 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine can manage up to 22.58km/L, is available with a massive P70,000 discount for the 2022 Honda Brio 1.5 S CVT variant, and an extra P15,000 price cut via a BPI Auto Loan exclusive promo offer. For financing clients, you can choose between a low all-in down payment of P10,000 or low monthly amortization of P19,558.

You can also get 30% off on a selection of BR-V accessories until August 31, 2022. This applies even to reservations made by that day, but your unit must be released by the end of September.

Also, Honda customers who purchase a City, City Hatchback, Civic, BR-V, HR-V, or CR-V from now until October 31, 2022, are entitled to a 30% discount voucher for any of the automobile training courses offered at the Honda Safety Driving Center. We have the full details in this story.

