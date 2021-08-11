China’s Tokyo Olympics gold medalists will each be given a Hongqi H9

Hongqi is going to have quite a few promises to live up to once its Tokyo Olympics delegation returns home.

Last week, the Chinese car manufacturer announced it would be giving each of China’s Olympic gold medalists a brand-new Hongqi H9. For this year’s staging of Games, the gold-medal tally of the People’s Republic sits at 38. You do have to consider individual athletes who’ve won more than one gold medal, though—they’ll only get one unit.

PHOTO BY Hongqi

Now, we know what some of you are thinking: “What in the world is a Hongqi H9?” You might even be scoffing at the idea of a country’s top athletes being rewarded with a brand you’ve never heard of.

The Hongqi H9 is actually a pretty legitimate luxury sedan in China. It features an incredibly sophisticated exterior design, a 3,060mm wheelbase, and an interior that looks like it can hang with Western brands. The current-gen model was launched a year ago and is priced between 309,800 to 539,800 Chinese yuan (P2.4 million to P4.2 million).

PHOTO BY Hongqi

Considering the price of the car, this isn’t a bad haul at all. It’s also safe to assume that Hongqi won’t be the only Chinese brand looking to reward the country’s athletes once they’re home.

Here in the Philippines, Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz was rewarded with a brand-new Kia Stonic. How do you think this reward stacks up?

