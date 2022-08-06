Buyers of select Honda cars can get Honda Safety Driving Center discount vouchers

Here’s a good bonus that local buyers of Honda cars can get over the next three months: If you purchase a Honda City, City Hatchback, Civic, BR-V, HR-V, or CR-V from August 1 to October 31, 2022, you can get a 30% discount voucher for the automobile training courses at the Honda Safety Driving Center (HSDC).

And yes, we know that ideally, car buyers are already experienced drivers, so Honda Cars Philippines has made the discount vouchers transferrable. One voucher is good for one HSDC enrollee, and is valid for 12 months from the date of vehicle release.

ALSO READ:

The advantages of taking the theoretical driving course at an actual driving school

You can get fined as much as P3,000 for these driver’s license violations

The available automobile training courses and the corresponding discounts are listed below:

Honda Safety Driving Center discounted courses for Honda buyers

Theoretical Driving Course

Duration: 15 hours or three days

Regular price: P2,300

Discounted price: P1,610

Continue reading below ↓

Basic Driving Course

Duration: 20 hours or three days

Regular price: P17,000 (manual transmission); P25,500 (automatic transmission)

Discounted price: P11,900 (manual transmission); P17,850 (automatic transmission)

Intermediate Driving Course

Duration: 10 hours or 1.5 days

Regular price: P11,000 (manual transmission); P15,500 (automatic transmission)

Discounted price: P7,700 (manual transmission); P10,850 (automatic transmission)

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Note, too, that some Honda models are being offered with discounts this month—like the Honda City 1.5 S CVT, at up to P45,000 off. And to follow Honda’s lead on giving buyers this HSDC add-on, we’re ending this article with a bonus: a list of the reviews we’ve written on the Honda cars included in this promo. If these cars are on your shortlist, then this could help you make a final decision on your purchase:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.