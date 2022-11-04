Study: Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, and Tesla are the world’s best car brands in 2022

Interbrand’s Best Global Brands report is in for 2022, people. For this year, it’s Apple that finds itself in the top spot of the annual rankings, which are determined by a company’s financial performance, influence, and competitive strength.

This, however, is Top Gear Philippines—which means we’re more interested in seeing how our favorite car manufacturers are faring on the global stage. As far as auto brands are concerned, Toyota is the highest-ranked industry player for 2022, placing sixth overall.

The only other car company to crack this year’s top 10 is Mercedes-Benz, which finds itself in eighth place. Electric car manufacturer Tesla is the third most successful auto brand in the rankings, after placing 12th.

Other car brands that were able to make it into 2022’s top 100 include BMW (13th), Honda (26th), Hyundai (35th), Audi (46th), and Ford (50th). Below is a breakdown of every car manufacturer that made the rankings this year:

Interbrand’s best car brands for 2022

Toyota (6th) Mercedes (8th) Tesla (12th) BMW (13th) Honda (26th) Hyundai (35th) Audi (46th) Ford (50th) Porsche (53rd) Nissan (61st) Ferrari (75th) Kia (87th) Land Rover (98th) Mini (99th)

In total, 14 car brands were able to get inside Interbrand’s 2022 rankings. You can check out the full rankings on the official Interbrand website.

So, do you feel like any names are missing from this year’s study? Let us know what brands you feel were left out in the comments.

