Report: Jay Leno discharged from hospital following burn treatment

A little over a week ago, the motoring community was left anxious after reports of beloved car nut Jay Leno being hospitalized for serious burns surfaced online. He pulled through, of course, and has reportedly been discharged from the hospital.

According to a report by CNN, the talk show host has finally been released from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

In a statement, the center announced the news and added that Leno will continue to receive outpatient treatment for “burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage.”

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman, Leno’s physician, said.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” the hospital added in their statement. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday,” he added.

It is definitely great to see Leno back up on his feet after that incident. Frankly, we wouldn’t be surprised if turns out he’s already back in his garage working on his cars.

