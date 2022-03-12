You’ll be able to book car rides on JoyRide by the end of the month

Motorcycle ride-hailing platform JoyRide Philippines has launched its car-hailing service with a promise to become a formidable competition to market leader Grab.

The company received its certificate of accreditation to operate as a transport network company (TNC) from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on February 24, 2022.

“Finally, commuters will now have another choice for safe, comfortable, and affordable car rides to their destination despite the ongoing pandemic and rising fuel prices,” JoyRide senior vice president for corporate affairs Noli Eala said during a press conference on March 10. “JoyRide Car seeks not just to be another player in the market, but a viable and highly competitive option in the car-hailing landscape."

JoyRide Car will be rolled out on the app by the end of March, and will initially cover Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Metro Cebu. JoyRide currently has about 20,000 driver-partners operating in those locations.

Eala said the company aims to capture a portion of the expected surge in commuter traffic now that COVID-19 alert has been downgraded to Level 1.

“With the expected surge of commuters under the new normal, JoyRide Car is committed to offer a comfortable, convenient, and affordable ride with our experienced driver-partners, and reliable assistance for both drivers and customers,” Eala said.

First launched as a motorcycle-taxi firm in December 2019, JoyRide was founded to address the pain point of a reliable transport option for Filipino commuters. The app has since recorded millions of rides in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu. It has also expanded its service to include express deliveries, shopping as a service, and tricycle ride-hailing, as well as offering delivery services for enterprises, an online marketplace, and COVID-19 home testing.

Continue reading below ↓

“We continue to grow faster than ever, because for us, this is just the beginning of our endless pursuit of providing quality service, innovation, and empowerment to help the millions of Filipinos achieve digital inclusion and make living their lives a lot easier,” Eala said.

NOTE: This article first appeared on EsquireMag.ph. Minor edits have been made.

