Kia Sto. Tomas now flaunts the Korean car brand’s classy new dealership design language

Ultimately, the car buying experience boils down to what a brand’s ride has to offer. You can’t deny, though, that how the dealership experience is presented factors in, too. A poorly maintained showroom can raise a question mark or two about how a company is run, after all.

This is why major car manufacturers are constantly keeping their dealer facilities up to date with renovations every now and then. Kia Sto. Tomas, for example, has just reopened flaunting the South Korean manufacturer’s new visual identity.

Located along President Laurel Highway in Barangay San Roque, Santo Tomas, the facility’s face immediately catches your attention thanks to the clean new Kia corporate logo and a minimalist exterior.

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

The interior of the building is rather nice, too. It appears incredibly spacious, and the light vibe is accompanied by a very natural feel thanks to the prominent use of wood. The shift in aesthetic should definitely leave an impression on any consumers who drop by to check one of the brand’s rides out.

“Our brand’s purpose is to create spaces that will inspire consumers,” Manny Aligada, Kia Philippines president said in a statement. “To create more time for consumers so they can focus on what inspires them and what they aspire for.”

Now, we don’t know about inspiration and whatnot—but the clean new look does give the impression Kia’s house is in proper order. How much does a dealership’s appearance affect your car-buying decision?

