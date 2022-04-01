Lego’s latest will have your kids begging you to break out your wallet

Planning on bringing your kids to this year’s Manila International Auto Show (MIAS)? You definitely should—especially if you plan on raising them to be interested in things on four wheels. Just be sure to steer clear of the Lego booth if you don’t want your little ones begging you to spend a small fortune on a set or two.

Yes, the toy manufacturer is going to be present at MIAS 2022, and will be offering discount vouchers for select sets which you can redeem at official Lego stores until April 10.

Frankly, that voucher may come in handy regardless if you have kids or not. Remember: It’s never too early to start stocking up on gifts. Check out the latest the company has to offer below:

Lego Speed Champions Ferrari 512M - P1,299

PHOTO BY Lego

Lego Creator 3in1 Street Racer - P1,299

PHOTO BY Lego

Lego City Race Car - P549

PHOTO BY Lego

Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 - P3,299

PHOTO BY Lego

Lego Speed Champions Lotus Evija - P1,299

PHOTO BY Lego

Lego Technic Formula E Porsche 99X Electric - P3,299

PHOTO BY Lego

Lego City Police Car - P649

PHOTO BY Lego

Besides the discount vouchers, Lego will also be displaying models of the Ducati Panigale and Jeep Wrangler next to their real-life versions. It should make for a great photo opportunity with the kids. Planning to drop by?

