Lexus owners can save big on car maintenance costs from September 16 to 18

Even expensive luxury cars need a quick fix every now and then. If you happen to own a Lexus, a visit to a dealership for servicing might be in order now, as the brand is once again holding its Car Maintenance Weekend promo.

From September 16 to 18, 2021, Lexus owners who avail of preventive maintenance service can get 40% off on the brand’s genuine fully-synthetic engine oil. This offer is available at the following dealerships:

Lexus Manila Toyota Mandaue-South Toyota Cebu Toyota Davao City Toyota San Fernando, Pampanga Toyota Santa Rosa Toyota La Union

To help sweeten the pot, the carmaker is offering discounts on the following products, too:

Lexus BactaKlenz Service – 20% discount UV Lamp & Air Purifier Bundle – 20% discount UV Lamp and Air Purifier if purchased separately – 10% discount

Again, these discounts will only be available to customers this coming weekend. If your Lexus is due for servicing, there’s no better time to scratch this item off your to-do list. Planning to drop by?

