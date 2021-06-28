Mazda Greenhills is relocating to a temporary facility

Mazda owners, take note: If you’re a Mazda Greenhills regular, the facility is moving to a temporary location along Connecticut Street in San Juan City.

Thankfully, the new 1,500 square-meter showroom at 65 Connecticut Street is just a short 500 meters from the current address. The move is effective July 1 and comes as the brand transitions Mazda Greenhills to a larger and permanent location—a process that could take as long as two years, the company said in a statement.

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

“Mazda Greenhills has become an institution among automotive dealerships in this area of Metro Manila,” Jun Pe, Mazda Greenhills dealer principal, said in a statement.

“Our customers can rest assured that even with this temporary setup, the premium service and care they have come to expect from Mazda Greenhills will continue. In fact, we will be able to serve them even better in a couple of years once we complete our move to a new world-class Mazda showroom and service center which we are finalizing at this moment.”

Mazda Philippines president Steven Tan, meanwhile, is assuring customers that Mazda Greenhills will continue to receive full support during its move to a permanent location, saying the dealership “remains a valued partner in the premium Mazda dealer network and will continue to serve our clients with passion and dedication in the years to come.”

It’s good to see the brand taking steps to safeguard its customer experience during this transition. Anyone here planning to drop by soon?

