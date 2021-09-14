Despite COVID-19, Mazda PH still provides automotive training for underprivileged youth

Mazda Philippines isn’t letting COVID-19 put a stop to its partnership with the MFI Polytechnic Institute.

In a statement, the Japanese car manufacturer’s local distributor Bermaz Auto Philippines (BAP) said it will push through with its BAP Mazda-MFI Automotive Scholarship Program—which provides automotive training to underprivileged youth—this year, despite the pandemic.

Through the program, trainees are taught the fundamentals of engine maintenance and develop vocational skills, making use of components and car parts donated by BAP. Eventually, the scholars are assigned to Mazda dealerships across the country to get first-hand experience and on-the-job training.

Screening for the new batch of trainees is already set to begin, and there are currently a total of 40 students enrolled in the course. Since 2014, BAP and MFI Foundation have supported 260 scholars and produced 230 graduates.

“I am extremely proud of our Mazda scholars and I know they are doing well wherever they are now, because of the program,” Ramon Buan, Mazda Philippines parts and technical manager said.

“Despite the pandemic, which makes it reasonable for companies to reduce costs and expenses, Mazda Philippines chose to continue with the program without interruption. We truly believe that education is essential to break the cycle of poverty, which perfectly describes the background from where these students came from.”

Good on Mazda for standing by its scholars through the pandemic. Do you think your car has ever been serviced by one of this program’s graduates?

