Uptown Bonifacio launches EV chargers, other Megaworld malls to follow

Another week, another establishment with a new set of electric vehicle chargers opened to the public. This time, it’s the Uptown mall in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) with its Pulsar Plus 22kw charging stations.

While the star of the show at the launch of Megaworld’s electrification initiative caters to four-wheelers (mainly models from European and American car brands), the company is making chargers for other types of alternative mobility—like electric kick scooters and e-bikes—open to the public, too.

The EV chargers for cars are located inside Uptown’s basement parking, while chargers that can accommodate electric kick scooters and e-bikes will be launched in August. All of this is free to use, by the way, albeit on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Sustainability is one of our major thrusts as a company, and we take great pride in joining this initiative by the government to cater to Filipinos’ growing demand for alternative transportation solutions that are both convenient and environmentally friendly,” Megaworld Lifestyle Malls head Graham Coates said at the launch.

These chargers won’t be limited to just one mall, either. Soon, Eastwood City, McKinley Hill, Forbes Town, and Arcovia City will have their own electric vehicle charging infrastructure as well.

The move to include e-bike and electric kick scooter chargers in its plans makes a great deal of sense, as these modes of transportation are incredibly popular inside the BGC central business district. What other malls would you like to see make this kind of infrastructure available?

