Michelin’s new LTX Trail tires are now available in PH

Need new rubber for your pickup or SUV? You might want to check out Michelin’s newest offering in our market: the LTX Trail.

The LTX Trail tires are capable on- and off-road and are designed specifically for pickups and SUVs. Michelin says its new product boasts longer mileage than other tires, and it also features a new tread design that adds protection against sidewall aggression, further improving off-road performance.

The tires also have ‘Variable Thickness Sipes’ that promise better handling, grip, and braking performance thanks to their improved contact patch. Michelin also says that the LTX Trail ensures safety even when worn.

Lastly, Michelin’s tires feature ‘Duo-Harmony Blocks’ or different block shapes in the tread’s center that significantly reduce sound, providing a quieter ride. These are now available in authorized Michelin dealers nationwide. They come in 15 sizes, with rim dimensions ranging from 15 to 18 inches.

Continue reading below ↓

“At Michelin, we never stop innovating to enable people to move around more freely, safely; and to live a better life in motion. The new Michelin LTX Trail serves as the perfect fit for consumers, who own a pickup or SUV and whose lifestyle demands the ability to reach on- and off-road destinations, for work or pleasure,” says Michelin country lead for the Philippines Daesy Natalya. “This tire is designed for multi-purpose use, 80% on-road and 20% off-road driving. It gives drivers a safe and comfortable ride on the road, and still being able to take them off the road when needed; and has the ability to handle different types of terrain—ranging from city commuting, wet road, highway driving, to light and moderate off-road.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.