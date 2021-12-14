The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV bags the 2021 JCOTY Technology Car of the Year award

A little over a month after its official release, the all-new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is already getting accolades. The plug-in hybrid has now been awarded the Technology Car of the Year at the 2021 Japan Car of the Year (JCOTY) awards.

The award is given to vehicles with innovative technologies geared toward eco-friendliness and safety. This year, the Outlander PHEV was recognized for its new PHEV system with increased output and extended driving range. Mitsubishi claims the SUV’s new 20kWh battery can do an all-electric range of up to 87km, ultimately improving overall fuel economy.

Mitsubishi also received recognition for its new Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system in the Outlander PHEV. S-AWC is an integrated vehicle dynamics control system that uses a twin-motor 4WD setup to adjust output between the front and rear wheels depending on current driving conditions. In turn, this enables nimble handling and further improves safety.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mitsubishi’s press release reads: “The all-new Outlander PHEV model is Mitsubishi Motors’ flagship model which brings together the company's expertise in electrification and all-wheel control technologies, while also incorporating a newly-developed platform and an array of advanced technologies. Based on the product concept of ‘I-Fu-Do-Do’ or authentic and majestic in Japanese, the all-new model has been given significant upgrades all over, from body and chassis to powertrain.”

Continue reading below ↓

The all-new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV joins the Nissan Note in this year’s JCOTY awardees. If you want to read more on the new SUV, you can check out this previous story.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.