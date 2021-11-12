Nissan PH, DOT to continue promoting local tourism through renewed ‘Safe Trips’ campaign

In a bid to promote local tourism amid the pandemic, Nissan Philippines (NPI) launched its Safe Trips campaign together with the Department of Tourism (DOT) last year. Now, the carmaker and the agency are officially renewing this partnership.

NPI and the DOT inked the renewal during a ceremony held in Boracay. For its second year, NPI is looking to intensify efforts in supporting local businesses and raising awareness on sustainable tourism.

“Through this campaign, we have seen for ourselves that safety and responsibility are not obstacles to enjoying the beautiful destinations of the Philippines,” shares Nissan Philippines president and managing director Atsushi Najima. “In fact, they are important factors that make your trip a more enjoyable experience for you and your loved ones. This is an advocacy that we are excited to continue with the DOT.”

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

“The Department of Tourism gladly welcomes the renewal of its Safe Trips partnership with Nissan Philippines to continue the push to revive our tourism industry safely and responsibly,” says DOT secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. “As more people travel to our tourist destinations all over the country, jobs and sustainable livelihoods are restored and created for millions of Filipinos.”

