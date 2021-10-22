Nissan Marilao receives the carmaker’s Dealer of the Year Award

It’s been a good rebound year so far for Nissan Philippines (NPI), with the brand having launched four models in the Navara, Leaf, Terra, and Almera.

Now, the carmaker is recognizing its partners who have played huge roles in NPI’s overall performance in 2021 through the Dealer of the Year Awards (DOYA). The DOYA is NPI’s annual event that celebrates the achievements of its 52 dealerships across the country.

Taking home the highest recognition, the Dealer of the Year Award, was Nissan Marilao. The dealership was awarded for its “exemplary performance across all aspects of operations,” including sales, aftersales, and customer relations.

“The people of Nissan dealerships are the strength of the brand. You are the embodiment of Nissan’s challenger spirit,” said NPI president and managing director Atsushi Najima in his speech. “The awards today represent your commitment, resiliency, and passion to become champions among challengers. Let’s continue to be bold and daring as we aim for excellence.”

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

