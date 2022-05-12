Nissan Philippines may have as many as 6 upcoming product launches this year

The local auto industry may already be almost halfway done with 2022, but Nissan Philippines (NPI) still appears to have a handful of big moves ahead.

During a turnover ceremony held by the company last night, newly introduced NPI president Juan Manuel Hoyos bared that the company is currently looking into several big product launches for the remainder of the year.

How many exactly? According to Hoyos, six vehicles are being eyed by the brand for the Philippine market. While he stopped short of naming any of them, the company’s showing at this year’s Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) could be a clue.

In case you weren’t able to drop by, NPI showed off the brand’s e-Power technology at MIAS 2022. This may be a sign that the company is studying the expansion of its electrification initiative in the Philippines, which is currently only being spearheaded by the Nissan Leaf.

The e-Power display, together with the recent passing of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act into law, is reason to be hopeful. Our neighbors over in Thailand have the Nissan Kicks e-Power—could we be in line to get something similar?

Of course, we could just be in for a slate of minor refreshes and updates, too. That’s a possibility. The excited motoring journalists in us, though, prefer to think otherwise. *cough* Nissan Z *cough*.

We’ll have more information regarding NPI’s 2022 plans as soon as Mr. Hoyos gets settled in his new role within the organization. So, what do you think the carmaker has in store for the local market?

