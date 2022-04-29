Nissan vehicles were used to ferry delegates during the WTTC Global Summit 2022

Nissan Philippines’ (NPI) partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT) now goes beyond just the Safe Trips campaign. During the recent World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit 2022 on April 20-22, NPI served as one of the event’s official mobility partners.

Nissan used the Terra, Patrol, Almera, and even the Leaf to shuttle delegates throughout the three-day affair.

“We are glad to be working again with the Department of Tourism to promote local tourism as we have been doing in the Safe Trips campaign,” said Nissan Philippines general manager for communications Dax Avenido. “This is another opportunity to encourage not just our fellow Filipinos, but also tourists from different countries, to rediscover the beauty of the Philippines and to explore our country.”

The theme for this year’s WTTC Global Summit is ‘Rediscovering Travel.’ Local and foreign tourism industry leaders met to discuss practices on how to create a safer and more sustainable world for travel, something which Nissan touches on through its efforts to promote sustainable tourism across the country.

