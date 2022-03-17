Nissan PH announces new president

After what has been a busy start to the year, Nissan Philippines (NPI) is now making significant personnel changes. The carmaker has just announced that come next month, it will be led by its new president Juan Manuel Hoyos.

Hoyos will take the place of Atsushi Najima, who has now been appointed as the new chief financial officer of Nissan India. Hoyos will be based in Manila and will report to Nissan ASEAN marketing and sales regional vice president Isao Sekiguchi.

ALSO READ:

Quick guide: How to apply for a number coding scheme exemption

We want these Nissan-shaped rice crackers on our next road trip

“With his extensive experience in the automotive industry across different regions, I am confident that Juan will continue to sustain the growth that Nissan Philippines has shown and established under Atsushi Najima,” said Sekiguchi. “Under the strong leadership of Atsushi Najima, NPI has navigated the company through the impacts of the pandemic ensuring business continuity. In FY21, Atsushi Najima has brought back the company to its 3rd spot in the industry, having a strong performance for its core models, the Navara, Terra, and Urvan.”

Continue reading below ↓

Hoyos joined Nissan in 2017 as the marketing director for the Latin America region before moving to his next role in the global headquarters as Global Engagement Brand general manager. He was then assigned as the division general manager for Global Brand Execution and Engagement. He also previously held positions at Renault and General Motors. Hoyos will officially take his post on April 1, 2022.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.