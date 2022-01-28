Nissan PH finishes 2021 strong, will continue EV push with Blue Switch initiative

Nissan Philippines (NPI) had a pretty big year in 2021. It launched five big nameplates in the Navara, the Leaf, the Terra, the Almera, and the Patrol. It renewed its Safe Trips campaign in partnership with the Department of Tourism. It also ended the year ranking third among carmakers in terms of market share.

“The year 2021 was a tough time for the entire industry, but despite the challenges we faced, we’re grateful that Filipinos continue to trust Nissan with their mobility needs,” said NPI president and managing director Atsushi Najima. “This has inspired us to continue our mission of enriching the lives of people with our innovative vehicles and top-notch customer service.”

The upcoming year is already looking to be an equally busy one for NPI as it now launches the Blue Switch initiative in the Philippines. This is the next phase of the brand’s electrification plans built on Nissan Ambition 2030.

The press release reads: “Blue Switch is focused on building key partnerships that address social concerns with the use of electric vehicle technologies. Started in 2018 in Japan, the initiative focused on partnering with government and private stakeholders to promote and encourage the use of electric vehicles to address social concerns like energy management, ecotourism, and disaster response.”

Nissan didn’t specify what exactly it has in store for the Philippines yet, but we expect a bigger push for EVs from the company this year.

“When we integrate EV technology into society, we can unify people, systems, and our goals as a nation. EVs can boost tourism, protect the environment, help us respond to emergencies faster, and help enrich the lives of many people,” added Najima. “We are looking to turn this dream into reality this 2022 and we can do this by working together.”

