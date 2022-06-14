The Nissan Almera can be had for as low as P17k monthly, the Navara at P22k per month

Nissan Philippines (NPI) is rolling out yet another new promo this month. If you’re in the market for a brand-new car, pickup, SUV, or even a van, then read on.

For the month of June, NPI is offering cash discounts on all except the base trim of the Almera as well as on select variants of the Navara, Terra, and Urvan. Up to P75,000 in outright discounts are up for grabs.

In addition to these discounts, NPI also has low down payment and low monthly amortization deals this month. The Almera, for example, can be availed with a P68,000 DP or for as low as P16,555 per month. The Navara, meanwhile, can be purchased with a P98,000 or for as low as P22,288 monthly. The low-monthly plans are available on 20% or 30% DP on 60-month terms.

Similar financing plans are available on other Navara variants as well as the Terra 2.5 VE AT 4x2. The Urvan, meanwhile, only comes with a P108,000 all-in down payment deal for the 15- and 18-seater shuttle variants.

For a better look at all deals included in the promo, you can check out NPI’s official website here.

