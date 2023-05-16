Nissan customers can avail of PMS savings via new subscription plan

Subscriptions these days are no longer only for your network plans, gyms, or streaming services—they may also now be for preventive maintenance services (PMS) for your cars. Nissan Philippines (NPI) has just launched its newest service offering: the Nissan Service Protection Plan.

The subscription service comes in three tiers: red, gold, and platinum which are usable for one, two and a half, and three years, respectively. The biggest benefit is its 12% discount with every maintenance service, available every six months or every 10,000km, whichever comes first. Nissan is also promising to keep prices even in case of future cost inflations and the convenience of a ‘pre-planned’ preventive maintenance service.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

With the subscription comes the traditional slew of casa-exclusive perks including access to genuine parts, well-trained technicians, dedicated equipment, and now accommodation for advanced vehicle tech (e-Power and Nissan Intelligent Mobility features).

The plans are available at any Nissan authorized dealer. Also, the company is also allowing midterm cancellations at a 10% fee from the remaining account. Today, it can be bought with every new vehicle purchase or anytime throughout the service visiting time span. It is applicable to most of Nissan’s current lineup: the Almera, Navara, Terra, Patrol, Kicks e-Power, and the Livina.

The press release reads: “[The fixed service plan] provides customers a convenient way to maintain their vehicles while availing of savings on their preventive maintenance.”

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

