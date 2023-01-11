PH car sales: Local brands sold a total of 352,596 units in 2022

The numbers are in…and things are looking good.

The official December sales tally from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) has been posted showing 37,259 units sold in the final month of 2022.

That figure on its own paints a glowing picture of the local auto industry’s continued recovery from COVID-19. Take a look at the year’s sales as a whole, though, and things look even brighter.

With December’s sales taken into account, CAMPI manufacturers have sold a total of 352,596 units in 2022. That’s a sizable 31.3% growth when compared to the numbers a year prior, and slightly surpasses initial forecasts of around 336,000 units sold.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Before you bring your car to a ‘talyer’ for repairs, make sure the shop has parking

Honda’s electrified Super Cub, Dax, and Zoomer are the e-bikes we need in PH

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

According to CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez, local manufacturers’ sales performance last year is proof that the auto industry is finally back up on its feet.

“Meantime, it is worth mentioning that the 37,000-level figure was recorded back in 2017. Achieving it again brings us renewed optimism for a better year ahead for the auto industry,” the executive said.

“The continued expansion of the economy and creation of new jobs and opportunities is just as important as ensuring that no pandemic disruption occurs anew this year. Nonetheless, the industry will continue to capitalize on the growing market demand for new motor vehicles,” he added.

We’ll have a full breakdown of each CAMPI brand’s 2022 sales tally shortly. For now, give a round of applause for the local auto industry—and add a clap or two for yourself if you bought a car in the past 12 months.

See Also