PH car sales: August’s 30,185 units sold is 90.5% year-on-year improvement

The local automotive industry managed to sell 30,185 units in August 2022. The last time carmakers were able to put up those numbers? It was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

This performance, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), represents a 90.5% year-on-year growth and is a sign that the auto industry’s recovery is right on track.

“The recovery of the industry is indeed on track as we reached monthly sales of above 30,000 units—a pre-pandemic monthly performance level last recorded in 2019,” CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said in a statement.

“This year-on-year improvement of 90.5% in August brings us closer to achieving the industry sales target this year,” he added.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) was the industry’s top performer with 14,720 units sold last month. The brand’s performance in August brings its total for the year to 108,746 units sold, which is good for 51% of the country’s market share.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) finds itself in second place for August 2022 with 4,446 units sold, while Ford Philippines lands in third with 2,595 units sold. Check out the top 10 brands in the country last month below:

August 2022 PH car sales

Toyota – 14,720 Mitsubishi – 4,446 Ford – 2,595 Nissan – 1,594 Isuzu – 1,450 Suzuki – 1,425 Honda – 1,048 Geely – 839 Hyundai – 500 Kia – 400

