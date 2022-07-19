Industry News

PH car sales: Local brands sell 154,874 vehicles in H1 2022 for 16.7% growth

by Drei Laurel | 6 hours ago
PHOTO: Toyota Motor Philippines

Will car sales trend downward as the Philippine peso continues to weaken? We don’t know yet. What we do know is Filipinos will continue buying automobiles as long as they’re able—as proven by the local auto industry’s sales figures in the first half of 2022.

According to sales data released by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), local auto brands were able to sell a total of 154,874 units in the first half of this year. Keep in mind this figure does not yet include the numbers from the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID).

That figure makes for a 16.7% growth compared to the same period in 2021. In a statement, CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said local car buyers continue to drive home new units despite the iffy economic climate.

“The automotive industry recovery is progressing as new motor vehicle sales reached an upward growth trajectory in June driven by the pent-up demand from consumers amid the less than ideal economic conditions recorded in the same period,” he said.

“The industry is optimistic of sustaining motor vehicle sales in its current pre-pandemic trendline in the coming months, albeit challenging amid the ongoing headwinds to the economic recovery, which continue to affect consumer confidence and overall employment,” Gutierrez added.

Not surprisingly, Toyota leads the pack so far in 2022 with a total of 80,090 units sold. This is followed by Mitsubishi and Nissan with 20,734 and 11,188 units sold, respectively. Suzuki ends up in fourth with 9,851 cars sold, and the top five are capped off by Ford with 8,956 units sold.

You can check out the full first-half CAMPI and TMA vehicle sales breakdown in the table below.

And to think we still have heavy-hitters like the all-new Ford Ranger and Everest on the way. Did you contribute to the local industry’s growth this year?

PH car sales H1 2022

BRAND

DISTRIBUTOR

H1 2022 SALES
Toyota Toyota Motor Philippines 80,090
Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 20,734
Nissan Nissan Philippines 11,188
Suzuki Suzuki Philippines 9,851
Ford Ford Motor Company Philippines 8,956
Isuzu Isuzu Philippines Corporation 7,936
Honda Honda Cars Philippines 7,374
Kia KP Motors Corporation 2,345
Foton Foton Motor Philippines 1,831
Hino Hino Motor Philippines 1,279
Mazda Bermaz Auto Philippines 811
BMW SMC Asia Car Distributors Corporation 534
Fuso Sojitz Fuso Philippines 506
Mercedes-Benz Auto Nation Group Inc. 302
Peugeot Eurobrands Distributor Inc. 258
Volkswagen Automobile Central Enterprise Inc. 249
Changan Berjaya Auto Asia Inc. 114
Jaguar, Land Rover Coventry Motors Corporation 87
SsangYong SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines 54
Tata Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group 43
MAN MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 19
Volkswagen Trucks and Buses MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 18
Other Other 295
Total 154,874

PHOTO: Toyota Motor Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

