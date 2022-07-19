PH car sales: Local brands sell 154,874 vehicles in H1 2022 for 16.7% growth

Will car sales trend downward as the Philippine peso continues to weaken? We don’t know yet. What we do know is Filipinos will continue buying automobiles as long as they’re able—as proven by the local auto industry’s sales figures in the first half of 2022.

According to sales data released by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), local auto brands were able to sell a total of 154,874 units in the first half of this year. Keep in mind this figure does not yet include the numbers from the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID).

That figure makes for a 16.7% growth compared to the same period in 2021. In a statement, CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said local car buyers continue to drive home new units despite the iffy economic climate.

“The automotive industry recovery is progressing as new motor vehicle sales reached an upward growth trajectory in June driven by the pent-up demand from consumers amid the less than ideal economic conditions recorded in the same period,” he said.

“The industry is optimistic of sustaining motor vehicle sales in its current pre-pandemic trendline in the coming months, albeit challenging amid the ongoing headwinds to the economic recovery, which continue to affect consumer confidence and overall employment,” Gutierrez added.

Not surprisingly, Toyota leads the pack so far in 2022 with a total of 80,090 units sold. This is followed by Mitsubishi and Nissan with 20,734 and 11,188 units sold, respectively. Suzuki ends up in fourth with 9,851 cars sold, and the top five are capped off by Ford with 8,956 units sold.

You can check out the full first-half CAMPI and TMA vehicle sales breakdown in the table below.

And to think we still have heavy-hitters like the all-new Ford Ranger and Everest on the way. Did you contribute to the local industry’s growth this year?

PH car sales H1 2022

BRAND DISTRIBUTOR H1 2022 SALES Toyota Toyota Motor Philippines 80,090 Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 20,734 Nissan Nissan Philippines 11,188 Suzuki Suzuki Philippines 9,851 Ford Ford Motor Company Philippines 8,956 Isuzu Isuzu Philippines Corporation 7,936 Honda Honda Cars Philippines 7,374 Kia KP Motors Corporation 2,345 Foton Foton Motor Philippines 1,831 Hino Hino Motor Philippines 1,279 Mazda Bermaz Auto Philippines 811 BMW SMC Asia Car Distributors Corporation 534 Fuso Sojitz Fuso Philippines 506 Mercedes-Benz Auto Nation Group Inc. 302 Peugeot Eurobrands Distributor Inc. 258 Volkswagen Automobile Central Enterprise Inc. 249 Changan Berjaya Auto Asia Inc. 114 Jaguar, Land Rover Coventry Motors Corporation 87 SsangYong SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines 54 Tata Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group 43 MAN MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 19 Volkswagen Trucks and Buses MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 18 Other Other 295 Total 154,874

