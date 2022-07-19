PH car sales: Local brands sell 154,874 vehicles in H1 2022 for 16.7% growth

Will car sales trend downward as the Philippine peso continues to weaken? We don’t know yet. What we do know is Filipinos will continue buying automobiles as long as they’re able—as proven by the local auto industry’s sales figures in the first half of 2022.
According to sales data released by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), local auto brands were able to sell a total of 154,874 units in the first half of this year. Keep in mind this figure does not yet include the numbers from the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID).
That figure makes for a 16.7% growth compared to the same period in 2021. In a statement, CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said local car buyers continue to drive home new units despite the iffy economic climate.
OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
The Toyota Raize has been reimagined as a pickup, and it looks pretty good
Here’s the 160cc version of the Honda Click
“The automotive industry recovery is progressing as new motor vehicle sales reached an upward growth trajectory in June driven by the pent-up demand from consumers amid the less than ideal economic conditions recorded in the same period,” he said.
“The industry is optimistic of sustaining motor vehicle sales in its current pre-pandemic trendline in the coming months, albeit challenging amid the ongoing headwinds to the economic recovery, which continue to affect consumer confidence and overall employment,” Gutierrez added.
Not surprisingly, Toyota leads the pack so far in 2022 with a total of 80,090 units sold. This is followed by Mitsubishi and Nissan with 20,734 and 11,188 units sold, respectively. Suzuki ends up in fourth with 9,851 cars sold, and the top five are capped off by Ford with 8,956 units sold.
You can check out the full first-half CAMPI and TMA vehicle sales breakdown in the table below.
And to think we still have heavy-hitters like the all-new Ford Ranger and Everest on the way. Did you contribute to the local industry’s growth this year?
PH car sales H1 2022
|
BRAND
|
DISTRIBUTOR
|
H1 2022 SALES
|Toyota
|Toyota Motor Philippines
|80,090
|Mitsubishi
|Mitsubishi Motors Philippines
|20,734
|Nissan
|Nissan Philippines
|11,188
|Suzuki
|Suzuki Philippines
|9,851
|Ford
|Ford Motor Company Philippines
|8,956
|Isuzu
|Isuzu Philippines Corporation
|7,936
|Honda
|Honda Cars Philippines
|7,374
|Kia
|KP Motors Corporation
|2,345
|Foton
|Foton Motor Philippines
|1,831
|Hino
|Hino Motor Philippines
|1,279
|Mazda
|Bermaz Auto Philippines
|811
|BMW
|SMC Asia Car Distributors Corporation
|534
|Fuso
|Sojitz Fuso Philippines
|506
|Mercedes-Benz
|Auto Nation Group Inc.
|302
|Peugeot
|Eurobrands Distributor Inc.
|258
|Volkswagen
|Automobile Central Enterprise Inc.
|249
|Changan
|Berjaya Auto Asia Inc.
|114
|Jaguar, Land Rover
|Coventry Motors Corporation
|87
|SsangYong
|SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines
|54
|Tata
|Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group
|43
|MAN
|MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation
|19
|Volkswagen Trucks and Buses
|MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation
|18
|Other
|Other
|295
|Total
|154,874
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.