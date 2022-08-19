PH car sales: Demand continues to rise with 27,813 units sold in July 2022

The local auto industry appears to be in a good place right now, all things considered.

The latest numbers from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) are in, and local sales continue to rise despite uncertainties surrounding the global supply chain crisis.

For the month of July, motor vehicle sales reached 27,813 units—a 29.4% growth compare with the same month in 2021. Local car and truck brands have managed to move a total of 182,687 units, which is an 18.4% improvement over the same period last year.

A huge chunk of July’s total sales figure came courtesy of Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP). The Japanese car brand was able to sell 13,936 vehicles last month, taking up 50% of the industry market share.

TMP is followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) and Ford Philippines with 5,027 and 1,797 units sold last month, respectively. Nissan Philippines finds itself in fourth place with 1,705 units sold, and capping off the top five is Suzuki Philippines with 1,562 cars sold.

Check out the top 10 car brands in the country for July below:

July 2022 PH car sales

Toyota – 13,936 units Mitsubishi – 5,027 units Ford – 1,797 units Nissan – 1,705 units Suzuki – 1,562 units Isuzu – 1,342 units Honda – 967 units Kia – 475 units Foton – 277 units Hino – 162 units

“The double-digit sales growth recorded in July driven by higher demand for new motor vehicles brings a high degree of confidence for the continued recovery of the auto industry. This mirrors the improvement on the consumer outlook for big-ticket items based on the government report,” CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez said in a statement.

“The improvement in the availability of jobs and employment, business recovery and containment of the pandemic are important drivers for the overall economic recovery in this post-pandemic normalcy—similarly true for the industry’s recovery as well,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

Think the local auto industry will be able to sustain this performance for the rest of 2022?

