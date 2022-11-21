PH fuel price update: Cost of gas up by P0.40/L, diesel dips by P2.15/L

Owners of diesel vehicles are in for a treat this week. Gasoline vehicles? Not so much.

Local fuel providers have announced another set of gasoline and diesel price updates. Starting November 22 (that’s tomorrow), the cost of gas will be up P0.40 per liter, while diesel will dip by P2.15 per liter.

The drop in the cost of diesel is pretty sizable compared to the previous announcement. Last week, diesel went down by just P0.30 per liter. Gasoline, meanwhile, went up by P0.90 per liter.

So yeah, tough luck if you drive a gasoline-fed SUV or truck. You can check out the full price change advisories for this week in the Facebook posts below:

Philippine fuel prices, November 22 to 29, 2022:

