PH fuel price update: Slight price decrease for gas, diesel effective June 20

After last week’s considerable fuel price hikes, owners of both gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles will get a slight reprieve this week.

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will experience a marginal decrease of P0.35 per liter for the week of June 20 to 26, 2023. Diesel prices, meanwhile, will see a slight decline P0.10 per liter. These changes slightly offset last week’s P1.20/L and P1.40/L increase for gasoline and diesel, respectively. Kerosene prices will also go down by P0.35 per liter.

How does this affect net fuel price changes for the year so far? Once the changes take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by P6.35/L since the beginning of 2023. On the flip side, diesel prices will have seen a net decrease of P4.05/L since the start of the year.

As always, it’s important to note that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station. Also, if you’ve ever topped up only for the ‘check engine’ light to come on after, here are the possible causes. Planning to top up just enough for the day’s drive? We know that tight budgets sometimes leave us no choice otherwise, but here’s why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: June 20 to 26, 2023

